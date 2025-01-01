DocumentationSections
TradeCalcModeDescription

Retourne le mode de calcul du coût d'un contrat sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

string  TradeCalcModeDescription() const

Valeur de retour

Le mode de calcul du coût d'un contrat sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.