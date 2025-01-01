DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoSessionBuyOrdersVolume 

SessionBuyOrdersVolume

Retourne le volume courant des ordres Buy (ordres d'achat).

double  SessionBuyOrdersVolume() const

Valeur de retour

Le volume courant des ordres Buy (ordres d'achat).

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.