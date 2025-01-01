DocumentationSections
BidLow

Retourne le prix Bid minimal d'une journée.

double  BidLow() const

Valeur de retour

Le prix Bid minimal d'une journée.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.

