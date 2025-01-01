DocumentationSections
TradeFillFlags

Retourne les flags des modes autorisés de remplissage d'un ordre.

int  TradeFillFlags() const

Valeur de retour

Les flags des modes autorisés de remplissage d'un ordre.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.