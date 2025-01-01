DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoStopsLevel 

StopsLevel

Retourne le niveau minimal du stop pour les ordres (en points).

int  StopsLevel() const

Valeur de retour

Le niveau minimal du stop pour les ordres (en points).

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.