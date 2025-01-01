DocumentationSections
SessionBuyOrders

Retourne le nombre d'ordres Buy (ordres d'achat) au moment de l'appel.

long  SessionBuyOrders() const

Valeur de retour

Le nombre d'ordres Buy (ordres d'achat) au moment de l'appel.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.