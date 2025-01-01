DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoBidHigh 

BidHigh

Retourne le prix Bid maximal d'une journée.

double  BidHigh() const

Valeur de retour

Le prix Bid maximal d'une journée.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.

Bid