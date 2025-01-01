DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoSwapMode 

SwapMode

Retourne le modèle de calcul du swap.

ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE  SwapMode() const

Valeur de retour

Le modèle de calcul du swap (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE).

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.