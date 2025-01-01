DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoSessionTurnover 

SessionTurnover

Retourne le résumé du turnover de la session courante.

double  SessionTurnover() const

Valeur de retour

Le résumé du turnover de la session courante.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.