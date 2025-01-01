DocumentationSections
MarginLong

Retourne le taux de marge appliqué pour les positions longues.

double  MarginLong() const

Valeur de retour

Le taux de marge appliqué pour les positions longues.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.