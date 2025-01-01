DocumentationSections
TickValue

Retourne le coût d'un tick (changement minimal du prix).

double  TickValue() const

Valeur de retour

Le coût d'un tick (changement minimal du prix).

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.