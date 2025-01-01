DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoInfoString 

InfoString

Retourne la valeur de la propriété spécifiée de type string.

bool  InfoString(
   ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING  prop_id,     // Identifiant de la propriété
   string&                  var          // référence sur la variable
   ) const

Paramètres

prop_id

[in]  Identifiant de la propriété texte.

var

[out]  Référence à une variable de type string pour placer le résultat.

Valeur de retour

vrai en cas de succès, faux si la valeur de la propriété n'a pas pu être récupérée.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.