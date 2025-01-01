DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoIsSynchronized 

IsSynchronized

Vérifie la synchronisation du symbole avec le serveur.

bool  IsSynchronized() const

Valeur de retour

vrai si le symbole est synchronisé avec le serveur, sinon faux.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.