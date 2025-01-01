DocumentationSections
Retourne le prix de l'Offre (Bid) courant.

double  Bid() const

Valeur de retour

Le prix de l'Offre (Bid) courant.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.