Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoSessionAW 

SessionAW

Retourne le prix moyen pondéré de la session courante.

double  SessionAW() const

Valeur de retour

Le prix moyen pondéré de la session courante.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.