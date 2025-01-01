DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoLotsStep 

LotsStep

Retourne le pas minimal de changement de volume pour clôturer un deal.

double  LotsStep() const

Valeur de retour

Le pas minimal de changement de volume pour clôturer un deal.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.