Référence MQL5 Bibliothèque Standard Classes pour le Trading CSymbolInfo TickValueProfit 

Retourne le prix calculé du tick pour une position gagnante.

double  TickValueProfit() const

Valeur de retour

Le prix calculé du tick pour une position gagnante.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.