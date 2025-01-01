DocumentationSections
MarginStopLimit

Retourne le taux de marge appliqué aux ordres Stop Limit.

double  MarginStopLimit() const

Valeur de retour

Le taux de marge appliqué aux ordres Stop Limit.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.