MarginInitial
Retourne la valeur de la marge initiale.
|
double MarginInitial()
Valeur de retour
La valeur de la marge initiale.
Note
Correspond au montant de la marge (dans la devise de marge de l'instrument) qui est chargé pour un lot. Utilisé pour vérifier le capital du client lorsqu'il entre sur le marché.
Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.