Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoMarginInitial 

MarginInitial

Retourne la valeur de la marge initiale.

double  MarginInitial()

Valeur de retour

La valeur de la marge initiale.

Note

Correspond au montant de la marge (dans la devise de marge de l'instrument) qui est chargé pour un lot. Utilisé pour vérifier le capital du client lorsqu'il entre sur le marché.

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.