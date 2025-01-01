DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoTicksBookDepth 

TicksBookDepth

Retourne la profondeur de sauvegarde des ticks.

int  TicksBookDepth() const

Valeur de retour

La profondeur de sauvegarde des ticks.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.