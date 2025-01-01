DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoSwapRollover3daysDescription 

SwapRollover3daysDescription

Retourne le jour du retournement du swap sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

string  SwapRollover3daysDescription() const

Valeur de retour

Le jour du retournement du swap sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.