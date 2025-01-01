DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoInfoInteger 

InfoInteger

Retourne la valeur de la propriété spécifiée de type integer.

bool  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER  prop_id,     // Identifiant de la propriété
   long&                     var          // référence sur la variable
   ) const

Paramètres

prop_id

[in]  Identifiant de la propriété de type integer (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER<t3>).</t3>

var

[out]  Référence à une variable de type long pour placer le résultat.

Valeur de retour

vrai en cas de succès, faux si la valeur de la propriété n'a pas pu être récupérée.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.