Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoCurrencyBase 

CurrencyBase

Retourne le nom de la devise de base du symbole.

string  CurrencyBase() const

Valeur de retour

Le nom de la devise de base du symbole.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.