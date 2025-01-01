DocumentaciónSecciones
TradeCalcMode

Obtiene el modo de cálculo de coste del contrato.

ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE  TradeCalcMode() const

Valor devuelto

Modo de cálculo de coste del contrato (valor de la enumeración ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE).

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.