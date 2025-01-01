DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoMarginMaintenance 

MarginMaintenance

Retourne la valeur de la marge de maintenance.

double  MarginMaintenance()

Valeur de retour

La valeur de la marge de maintenance.

Note

Correspond au montant de la marge (dans la devise de marge de l'instrument) qui est chargé pour un lot. Utilisé pour vérifier le capital du client lorsque l'état du compte est modifié. Si la marge de maintenance est égale à 0, la marge initiale est alors utilisée.

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.