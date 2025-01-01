- Refresh
MarginMaintenance
Retourne la valeur de la marge de maintenance.
double MarginMaintenance()
Valeur de retour
La valeur de la marge de maintenance.
Note
Correspond au montant de la marge (dans la devise de marge de l'instrument) qui est chargé pour un lot. Utilisé pour vérifier le capital du client lorsque l'état du compte est modifié. Si la marge de maintenance est égale à 0, la marge initiale est alors utilisée.
Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.