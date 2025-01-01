DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoLotsMax 

LotsMax

Retourne le volume maximal pour clôturer un deal.

double  LotsMax() const

Valeur de retour

Le volume maximal pour clôturer un deal.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.