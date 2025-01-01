DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoSessionSellOrdersVolume 

SessionSellOrdersVolume

Retourne le volume courant des ordres Sell (ordres de vente).

double  SessionSellOrdersVolume() const

Valeur de retour

Le volume courant des ordres Sell (ordres de vente).

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.