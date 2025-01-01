DocumentationSections
FreezeLevel

Retourne le montant de gel (en points)

int  FreezeLevel() const

Valeur de retour

Distance du niveau de gel (en points).

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.

