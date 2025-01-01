DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoLotsMin 

LotsMin

Retourne le volume minimal pour clôturer un deal.

double  LotsMin() const

Valeur de retour

Le volume minimal pour clôturer un deal.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.