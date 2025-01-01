DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoTradeMode 

TradeMode

Retourne le type d'exécution d'un ordre.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE  TradeMode() const

Valeur de retour

Le type d'exécution d'un ordre (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE).

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.