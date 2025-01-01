DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoCurrencyMargin 

Retourne le nom de la devise de marge.

string  CurrencyMargin() const

Valeur de retour

Le nom de la devise de marge.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.