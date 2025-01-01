DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoSwapLong 

SwapLong

Retourne la valeur de swap d'une position longue.

double  SwapLong() const

Valeur de retour

La valeur de swap d'une position longue.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.