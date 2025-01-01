DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoSwapRollover3days 

SwapRollover3days

Retourne le jour du retournement du swap.

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  SwapRollover3days() const

Valeur de retour

Le jour de retournement du swap (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK).

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.