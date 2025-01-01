DokumentationKategorien
Erhält die Methode für die Berechnung des Auftragswertes.

ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE  TradeCalcMode() const

Rückgabewert

Die Methode für die Berechnung des Auftragswertes aus der Enumeration ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.