Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoNormalizePrice 

NormalizePrice

Retourne la valeur du prix, normalisée en utilisant les propriétés du symbole.

double  NormalizePrice(
   double  price   // prix
   ) const

Paramètres

price

[in]  Prix.

Valeur de retour

Prix normalisé.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.