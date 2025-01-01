DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5 Bibliothèque Standard Classes pour le Trading CSymbolInfo SessionPriceLimitMax 

SessionPriceLimitMax

Retourne le prix maximal de la session courante.

double  SessionPriceLimitMax() const

Valeur de retour

Le prix maximal de la session courante.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.