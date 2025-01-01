DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoSwapModeDescription 

SwapModeDescription

Retourne le modèle de calcul du swap sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

string  SwapModeDescription() const

Valeur de retour

Le modèle de calcul du swap sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.