Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoSessionSellOrders 

SessionSellOrders

Retourne le nombre d'ordres Sell (ordres de vente) au moment de l'appel.

long  SessionSellOrders() const

Valeur de retour

Le nombre d'ordres Sell (ordres de vente) au moment de l'appel.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.