Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoTradeExecutionDescription 

TradeExecutionDescription

Retourne le mode d'exécution d'un trade sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

string  TradeExecutionDescription() const

Valeur de retour

Le mode d'exécution d'un trade sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.