TradeCalcMode

Kontrat maliyeti hesabının modunu alır.

ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE  TradeCalcMode() const

Dönüş değeri

Kontrat maliyeti hesabının modu (ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE sayımının değerlerinden biri).

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.