Référence MQL5 Bibliothèque Standard Classes pour le Trading CSymbolInfo Select 

Select

Retourne le flag "Market Watch" du symbole.

bool  Select() const

Valeur de retour

Le flag "Market Watch" du symbole.

Select

Définit le flag "Market Watch" du symbole.

bool  Select()

Valeur de retour

vrai en cas de succès, faux si le flag n'a pas pu être modifié.