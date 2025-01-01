DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoSwapShort 

SwapShort

Retourne la valeur de swap d'une position courte.

double  SwapShort() const

Valeur de retour

La valeur de swap d'une position courte.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.