DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoTradeCalcMode 

TradeCalcMode

Obtém o modo de cálculo dos custos do contrato.

ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE  TradeCalcMode() const

Valor de retorno

Modo de cálculo do custo do contrato (valor do enumerador ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE).

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.