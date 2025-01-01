DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el día de rollover swap.

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  SwapRollover3days() const

Valor devuelto

Día de rollover swap (valor de la enumeración ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK).

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.