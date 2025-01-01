DokümantasyonBölümler
SwapRollover3days

Üçlü swap ücreti gününü alır.

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  SwapRollover3days() const

Dönüş değeri

Üçlü swap ücreti gününü (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK sayımının değerlerinden biri).

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.