Ottiene il giorno di swap rollover.

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  SwapRollover3days() const

Valore di ritorno

Giorno Swap rollover dall'enumerazione ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.