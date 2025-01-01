문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoSwapRollover3days 

SwapRollover3days

스왑 롤오버 날짜 가져오기.

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  SwapRollover3days() const

값 반환

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK 열거에서의 스왑 롤오버 날짜.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.