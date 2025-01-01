ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoSwapRollover3days 

SwapRollover3days

スワップロールオーバー日を取得します。

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  SwapRollover3days() const

戻り値

スワップロールオーバー日（ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK 列挙値）

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。