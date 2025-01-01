文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoSwapRollover3days 

SwapRollover3days

获取掉期利率滚动日。

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  SwapRollover3days() const

返回值

掉期利率滚动日 (值为 ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK 枚举)。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。