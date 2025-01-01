DokumentationKategorien
Erhält den Wochentag, an dem triple-Swap zugerechnet wird.

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  SwapRollover3days() const

Rückgabewert

Der Wochentag, an dem triple-Swap zugerechnet wird, aus der Enumeration ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.